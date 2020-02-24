Mannie’s Restaurant closes after 55 years in Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) — An Albuquerque staple is closing its doors after 55 years of creating memories for families in Nob Hill, leaving customers devastated.

One of the gems found at Central and Girard, Mannie’s Restaurant has served it’s last meal, and customers are stunned about losing the Albuquerque favorite. Customers left flowers, candles and notes just outside the restaurant’s doors over the weekend.

“I’m very sad, I wish something miraculous could happen that it would open back up,” said Mark Hendrick.

Joseph Koury has owned the restaurant for more than 40 of its 55 years of existence in Nob Hill. But he made the difficult decision to close up shop on February 21.

“A couple infrastructure problems that I thought would take quite a while to fix,” said Koury.

He said the construction and implementation of the ART buses also played a role in his decision. But he doesn’t want to dwell on what he can’t control, and wants people to remember Mannie’s was truly a family business.

“Everybody knew everyone, my kids, my nieces worked here, my nephews worked here and like I said they got to know all the customers, the customers saw them grow up,” said Koury.

Koury said he’s looking forward to spending more time with his family. They expect to have the building cleared by the end of the month.