Man who travels U.S. providing free lawn care services stops in Albuquerque

Last summer, KRQE News 13 introduced viewers to Rodney Smith. He cuts grass, free of charge, for the disabled, single moms and the elderly. This year, he’s giving back to veterans.

Wednesday, he cleaned up an Air Force veteran’s yard in the Foothills.

“I’m trying to encourage others to step up and do more for the veterans. It doesn’t have to be with lawn care. It can be other ways, but my way of showing thank you is with a lawn mower,” Smith said.

Smith also encourages kids along the way to join his “50 Yard Challenge,” mowing lawns as an act of kindness in their own communities.

I stopped by the veterans memorial in NM. So many brave men & women have sacrifice their lives. We are the land of the free and home of the brave because of them. To all of our veterans & active military , from the bottom my heart thank you for your service and sacrifice! pic.twitter.com/xwvpllNMwd— Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) May 9, 2019

Retired CMSGT Larry Cox met me in Albuquerque and presented me the Chief Master Sergeant coin. What an honor . Thank you Sir! I will cherish this pic.twitter.com/O2fco6R6af— Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) May 9, 2019