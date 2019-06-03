Man who shot, killed woman in park learns sentence

The Albuquerque man accused of shooting a woman while she was using the WiFi at a public park will spend nearly 20 years behind bars.

Phillip Sedillo shot and killed Annamarie Charrette at 4H Park on Menaul near Indian School on June 18, 2018. Police say Sedillo confronted the couple, then shot them both, killing Charrette.

Investigators say the incident was unprovoked.

In April, Sedillo pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated battery, capping his potential sentence at 17 years.

Monday, Judge Brett Lovelace ordered Sedillo to serve all 17 years. Charrette’s family says while they hoped he’d serve more time in jail, Monday’s sentence has brought them closure.

Sedillo’s plea agreement also requires him to pay restitution to the victims family.