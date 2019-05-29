Man who shot at couple near school asks judge to reduce his sentence

A man who opened fire outside an elementary school in a fit a road rage will not get out of prison early despite an emotional plea.

“He can be there when they get home from school, he can tuck them in and kiss them goodnight because right now they are hurting,” defense attorney Heather LaBlanc said.

Vincent Lobato’s attorney said his 8, 4 and 2-year-old sons are having outbursts and anxiety attacks as a result of him being locked up.

Lobato was sentenced to three years for shooting a couple after cutting them off in 2016. One bullet hit the headrest where the wife was sitting, missing her only because her husband pushed her out of the way. The other bullets hit Sierra Elementary School as kids were dismissing.

Wednesday, Lobato’s attorney asked he be allowed to serve the rest of his time on house arrest.

Judge Cindy Leos says she always considers the impact incarceration has on young children but believes in this case the sentence was fair and stands.