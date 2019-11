The young man who killed his family will have to wait until the end of the year to find out if he’ll be released.

Nehemiah Griego was supposed to be released on his 21st birthday this past March, after being sentenced as a juvenile for the 2013 murder.

However, a judge agreed to have his sentence reevaluated after the prosecutors argued he was still a danger to the community.

The date for that hearing has now been set for December.

In the meantime, Griego will stay in custody.