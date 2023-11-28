CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department said they arrested 18-year-old Omarrion Price who was wanted in connection to a pair of robberies in Albuquerque earlier this year. Detectives tried to stop a vehicle believed to be associated with Price and they were able to confirm he was in the passenger seat.

Police said Price fired a handgun toward them before eventually exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot. Price was arrested along with 18-year-old Sheryka Baca.

According to a criminal complaint, Price was charged in Albuquerque for the armed robbery of a massage parlor on Menaul in May. A victim told police that a man had come in who was missing his right arm and pulled a gun. Police were able to identify Price because of a separate shooting investigation. Police believe he also tried to rob a second massage parlor as well.

For the incident in Clovis, Price is facing a number of charges including assault with intent to commit a violent felony upon a peace officer and shooting at or from a motor vehicle. Baca is facing aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer and harboring a felon.