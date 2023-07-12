ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After an undercover operation by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Gabriel Villasenor faced firearm and drug charges. Now, the 29-year-old has pled guilty.

In 2021, ATF agents staged a drug buy from Villasenor. The agents arranged a purchase of over 200 grams of meth in exchange for firearms from a man in Albuquerque (who has since been sentenced to 15 years in prison), according to an affidavit submitted in federal court. Villasenor was riding as the passenger when the drug deal went down, an agent said in the document.

When law enforcement tried to bust the two alleged dealers, Villasenor tried to flee, first by car and then by foot, according to ATF.

The law enforcement officials say Villasenor had previously been convicted of several drug-related felonies. So, he was not allowed to possess a gun. But during the bust, ATF says they found a .45 caliber handgun in the car.

In 2022, Villasenor pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. And now he’s received a sentence of nine years in prison and four years of supervised release.