Man leads Albuquerque Police on chase before killing self

A man led Albuquerque Police on a chase through the city before crashing a car then shooting and killing himself.

“Right now, we consider this an in-custody death. It’s not an officer-involved shooting. This individual shot himself in the process of fleeing but we’re treating it as such because it’s an investigation,” said Ofc. Simon Drobik.

Early Saturday afternoon, officers tried to pull over a suspicious vehicle with a stolen license plate near Wyoming and Spain. The driver took off and tried to ram a sergeant.

The car then left the scene and crashed near Lomas and Edith. The person in the car then took a firearm from the vehicle and shot himself. He was taken to a local hospital but has died.

A neighbor heard the commotion.

“All of a sudden, my neighbor’s truck is sitting into a tree, a car that hit it was just smoking galore. Gas was gushing out of my neighbor’s truck that he hit and I was scared there was going to be a big ol’ explosion” said Ruben Montoya.

It is unknown if the man’s death was a suicide or an accident.