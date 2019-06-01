New Mexico

More New Mexico

Man involved in Albuquerque neighborhood rampage sentenced to 1 year

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:
Jose Campa_1559347782271.jpg.jpg

One of the men who went on a rampage in an Albuquerque neighborhood will spend a year in jail.

The defense argued he terrorized the community. Jose Roberto Montano-Campa was the driver of a stolen truck that smashed into garage doors, mailboxes and cars. Officers say shots were also fired from the truck.

The defense says 33 families were impacted.

Last month, Montano-Campa pleaded guilty to several charges including burglary of a vehicle. Friday, Judge Brett Lovelace suspended nine years of his sentence, giving him a year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss