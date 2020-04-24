Man found hiding under load of furniture at NM border crossing

EL PASO, Texas, (Border Report) — Border officers found a man hiding under furniture and other household goods in the back of a pickup Thursday at a New Mexico port of entry.
The Chevrolet Silverado arrived at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry about 9 p.m. Thursday, before U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducted a more thorough inspection. That’s when officers found a 20-year-old Mexican man hiding under chairs, crates and shelves.
“Things are not always as they appear,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “The vigilance and attention to detail by CBP officers resulted in this highly unusual discovery in what originally appeared to be a simple and routine border crossing of personal goods.”
The man was processed for removal and returned to Mexico. The investigation continues.
