Man dies following deadly double shooting at Albuquerque gas station

A deadly shooting at Menaul and San Mateo closed the entire intersection for several hours Saturday.

Police say officers were called to the Giant gas station at the intersection around 2:30 p.m.

They found both a woman and a man with gunshot wounds. They were immediately taken to the hospital.

APD says the man has since died.

The woman is in critical condition.

Police say they are still trying to piece together what happened.

“We’re in the preliminary stages but it appears that she got shot first and then he possibly shot himself,” said Officer Daren Deaguero.

Police have not identified anyone involved in the shooting.

Officers are asking that people avoid the area.

KRQE News 13 will provide more information as it is made available.