Man charged with fatal stabbing in southeast Albuquerque

A man has been charged in the stabbing death of a man that took place Friday night at a Sonic Drive-In in southeast Albuquerque. 

Albuquerque Police were called out to the drive-in restaurant near Central and San Pedro Friday night after reports of a fight involving several people, one of which was armed with a knife. Authorities say the fight quickly escalated to one man stabbing another man, then fleeing the scene on foot.

APD says when they arrived at the scene they found a man lying in the parking lot with a stab wound to his chest. Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to the scene to render aid, but the man succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses told police that a man identified as 36-year-old Aldo Jones stabbed John Paul Chavez in the parking lot before fleeing. Authorities later arrested Jones in a nearby neighborhood and he denied stabbing Chavez.

Jones is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center and is now charged with murder and tampering with evidence. 

