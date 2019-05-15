Man accused of killing UNM baseball player to be held until trial

The man accused of killing a University of New Mexico baseball player will remain behind bars. That decision did not sit well with family members of the man who prosecutors say killed a student in cold blood.

Earlier this month, police say Darian Bashir shot 23-year-old UNM baseball player Jackson Weller in the stomach near Imbibe just after the bars closed. They say Weller had gotten into a fist fight with a group outside the late night takeout restaurant the Last Call before Bashir showed up and killed the student.

Bashir was caught exactly a week later at an apartment in the Northeast Heights. Wednesday, prosecutors brought up Bashir’s past, and how he’d been charged for shooting a man in the stomach on Central just two years ago after the bars closed.

They also brought up a driveby gang shooting he was arrested for in February when shots were fired that almost hit officers. Prosecutors say he should have never been released for that case, and because he was out, he killed a young man.

Judge Brett Lovelace said he believed the state proved Bashir is a danger to the public based on past criminal charges and the sheer violence of this recent killing. He decided Bashir would remain in custody until his trial.

After the judge made his ruling, Bashir made a loud sigh and threw his hands up in the air. Judge Lovelace had to ask him to calm down, be respectful and listen to what he had to say.

