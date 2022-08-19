NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Concepcion Guilez, the man accused in an attack on another man who was out on a morning walk, pleaded not guilty Friday. Guilez is accused of being the driver of a white truck that drove onto the sidewalk and hit a man.

Alfonso Gallegos was on a morning walk when a white truck hit him. Before Gallegos could even process what happened someone started shooting at him in broad daylight. Police say the passenger then got out of the truck and shot at Gallegos.

Guilez is charged for attempting to commit armed robbery, aggravated assault and batter and other charges. Police also say they believe Guilez may be connected to a drive-by shooting in March.