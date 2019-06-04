New Mexico

Malfunctioning asphalt torch causes small explosion in northwest Albuquerque

Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a small explosion in northwest Albuquerque Tuesday afternoon.

According to AFR, three workers were injured. Two people have been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and one is in critical condition. AFR also says the cause of the explosion was a result of a malfunctioning asphalt torch.

The explosion happened in a neighborhood near Unser and Ladera. 

AFR didn’t say what type of work they were doing or what company they were with.

