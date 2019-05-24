Make-A-Wish treats group of New Mexico kids to private jet ride

Local kids fighting critical diseases got to take a ride on a private jet Friday.

As part of their partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, International Jet Aviation runs special ‘wish’ flights when they need to repaint one of their planes.

The jet gets a rainbow makeover, then make pit stops across the country giving sick children a chance to get away from the doctor’s office and soar high above their hometown.

“We really believe that a wish is more than just a singular moment in time. It’s about hope. It’s about being with them along their medical journey and giving them something that takes them away from hospital visits and lets them be a kid again,” said Sara Lister, a Make-A-Wish spokesperson.

Make-A-Wish has granted 300,000 wishes since 1980. The foundation says many of those are travel wishes. An easy way you can help is by donating unused flight miles.