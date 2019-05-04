Make-A-Wish grants Albuquerque teen’s wish to visit Hawaii

It was a Make-A-Wish come true for an Albuquerque teen.

“When I saw the amazing painting that they painted just for me, it was beautiful and amazing, and super awesome,” 15-year-old Tanner Stricker said.

Stricker, who has cancer, thought he was attending a Make-A-Wish fundraiser at Jersey Mike’s this evening, but the event was actually for him. Make-A-Wish was granting his dream to travel to Hawaii and see the ocean for the first time.

“Just to see his reaction to the sea and just everything tropical, we’re very excited and grateful,” Misty Stricker, Tanner’s mom, said.

Jersey Mike’s also donated more than $37,000 to Make-A-Wish, enough money to cover more than six wishes.