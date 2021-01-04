Luján sworn in as New Mexico Senator

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) — Ben Ray Luján was sworn into office at the nation’s capitol as New Mexico’s newest senator on Sunday.

Senator Luján told KRQE it was a bittersweet day because his family couldn’t be by his side due to Covid restrictions. But said it is a great honor nevertheless and he’s ready to get to work.

Today, @SenatorLujan was sworn into office at the nation's capitol as New Mexico's newest senator. Hear from the senator and what he hopes to accomplish in his new role on @KRQE at 5:30pm. pic.twitter.com/uK03SoeGEX — Brady Wakayama (@BradyWakayama) January 4, 2021

Senator Luján with outgoing Senator Tom Udall behind him, made their way to Vice President Mike Pence to get sworn in at the bottom of the Senate Chambers Sunday. Senator Luján said all he could think about as he was getting sworn in is how far he’s come from the little boy growing up in rural New Mexico and how much he loves serving the Land of Enchantment.

He said while in office, he plans to tackle Covid relief for New Mexicans.

“Families need help to recover and rebuild, small businesses need support, we need to get our schools open up safely as soon as possible, it’s going to take all of us coming together to ensure there’s more investment to also make sure this vaccine is safely distributed to New Mexico and families get it as soon as possible,” said Senator Luján .

Senator Luján said he also wants to make sure all New Mexicans have access to high speed internet. He believes working with both sides of the aisle in Congress is essential to accomplishing his goals. Senator Luján served as U.S. Representative for New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District since 2009 before being elected as senator this past November.