Los Lunas museum shares art contest submissions

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re getting a look at some of the art being submitted to the Los Lunas Museum of Heritage and Art’s coronavirus contest. It’s called the Conform Project and these are just some of the submissions that have already been sent in.

One artist created a piece of a woman making a mask and crying. Another person submitted a photo of a graduate wearing a mask and stole the reads, ‘COVID-19’ rather than ‘Class of 2020.’

You can submit your art through May 22. First place gets $100 gift card and their artwork displayed at the museum when it eventually reopens.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources