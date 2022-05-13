LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos County officials are reminding people to clear out space around their yards to protect their properties to create defensible space against wildfires.

Clear brush and vegetation away from the home and make sure nothing is in contact with the face like overhanging tree branches or veins against walls

Clean roof and gutters, removing leaves and pine needles as well as cleaning leaves and trash from under any structures

Rake up and dispose of all pine needles, leaves, and dead grasses in and around the yard

Keep woodpiles away from buildings

Place 1/2 inch mesh screening around decks, porches, vents, and over the chimney to prevent smoldering embers from entering

Create a buffer zone around the house where vegetation has been thinned and prune trees near the ground to prevent ground fires from climbing into tree crowns

The Environmental Services Department will pick up yard waste. On trash collection day, residents are asked to place yard trimming carts at the curb in addition to their trash and recycling roll carts. Residents can also bring excess yard trimmings, branches, and pine needles to the Eco Station. Residents with curbside roll cart service may use their 12 free loads.