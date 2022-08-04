LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Big changes are coming to the Olympic pool at the aquatic center in Los Alamos but that means they’re going to close on August 19 for construction. They’re performing regular maintenance as well as doing upgrades to the facility.

They plan to install new flow meters to help staff monitor the water system flow as well as new electrical relays for the water automation system. The therapy pool closes on August 15 for routine maintenance. Both are expected to reopen on September 5.