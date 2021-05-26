Longtime Albuquerque diner featured in ‘Army of the Dead’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s one of the most popular new movies right now and most of it was shot right here in Albuquerque. One of the key scenes was shot at a little diner that’s hoping to get a big boost in business from its newfound fame.

A risky proposal in the middle of a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, actually happened here in Albuquerque at Lucky Boy Diner. “It’s very cool,” says Susie Yip

The restaurant is featured in Zack Snyder’s latest film, Army of the Dead. “We are fortunate that they picked this place as their scene,” says Ronald Yip. The movie follows Dave Bautista’s character, a mercenary turned fry cook that returns to his former ways. “He’ just a big guy,” Susie Yip says.

Owners Ronald and Susie Yip have been in business on Constitution just off Carlisle for 45 years. “We serve Chinese and hamburgers. a mix of American food and Chinese,” Ronald Yip says.

The couple said they were approached by Snyder back in 2019. “Both Zack and his wife Deborah, they’re just so nice, very nice,” Susie says. They say the movie’s much-hyped release on Netflix last week has brought in a whole new crowd. “I have great feelings when we see new customers, they say we watched the movie and we want to visit with you,” Ronald says.

Most of the movie was shot here in New Mexico with the state doubling as Vegas. Viewers even get a quick glimpse of the historic Railyards. “We are very happy to see that Hollywood chooses new Mexico as the base for filming,” Ronald says.

And the couple says it’s a thrill to be a part of it,” It’s very cool, it’s a great memory,” Ronald says. The Route 66 bingo building located on Juan Tabo and Central is also featured in the opening montage of the movie.