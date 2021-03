Lomas between Washington and Montclair was shut down for several hours Saturday as police respond to a man on the roof Humble Coffee Company.

Albuquerque Police say it took about four hours to get the shirtless man to come down, with officers also on the roof trying to talk to him.

APD says the man made threatening statements to officers and may have had a weapon.

Police say the man was eventually taken to UNM Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Lomas is now reopened in all directions.