Lockdowns multiply globally as virus strains health systems

Major streets and highways are deserted in many parts of the world as curfews and lockdowns multiply in the face of a rapidly advancing virus that is severely straining health systems. In the U.S., California is restricting people to their homes, and Illinois and New York are set to follow suit this weekend.

Hospital wards are overflowing in Spain and Italy, and Britain has asked 65,000 retired nurses and doctors to return to work.

The outbreak has moderated in Asia, where the concern has shifted to preventing the return of the coronavirus. China is isolating overseas arrivals after identifying more than 250 new cases from abroad.