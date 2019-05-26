Locals help Hollywood actor figure out what to do in Albuquerque

‘What should I do in Albuquerque?’ That’s what one Hollywood actor wanted to know and he got more help from locals than he was probably expecting.

Zach Braff is planning on spending some time in the Duke City and plenty of New Mexicans were vocal about how he should take advantage of his trip after he posted to Twitter.

“You can’t go wrong with the old Owl Cafe,” says Edward Anthony Tomaselli.

“Going down to the Bosque. I love to spend time at the Bosque,” says Chris Losack

It’s a simple question, with the potential for thousands of answers.

“It’s wonderful to see Albuquerque-ans and New Mexicans show pride and be great ambassadors,” says Visit ABQ President Tania Armenta.



Mayor Tim Keller even chimed in, suggesting an Isotopes or United game. The Isotopes tweeted come to a game and throw out the first pitch.

“Lots and lots of fun invitations have come as a result of his ask,” Armenta says.



Locals say from the food to art, and the scenic views, there’s plenty for Braff to do.

“There’s always downtown which is full of local bars and our draft houses are all over the place,” says Felix Wallace.



Albuquerque’s culture makes it a destination unlike any other.

“You’re not going to see a lot of New Mexican art at the Louvre, so its’ good to come to one of these local art museums and check stuff out there. Every day you could do something new, filming for a month. ” Losack says.



Meow Wolf up in Santa Fe also go in on the action, tweeting that they put Braff on the guest list through Memorial Day.



Braff is set to star in ‘The Comeback Trail’ alongside Oscar winners Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones and Morgan Freeman. Filming will begin early next month.