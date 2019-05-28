Local group hosts first ‘Slow Roll’ to promote safe bicycling

Bicyclists descended on downtown Albuquerque on Monday for a laid back bike ride.

It was the first event hosted by Slow Roll 505, promoting safe bicycling and active lifestyles. Organizers say it’s about bringing the community together, as well as raising awareness about bicyclists on the road by riding in a busy area with the help of a police escort.

“It’s just important for people to see bikes riding, doing it safely, seeing that just anyone can ride a bike. It’s not, you know, heavy-duty spandex folks,” Tara Reed said.

Slow Roll has more rides planned around the Metro through the summer. For details, click here.