Local family searching for lost American flag signed by PBR bull riders

A PBR super fan with cerebral palsy has lost his most prized possession—an American flag full of signatures from bull riders.

“They’re our second family, and they treat Tony so special and it’s changed his life, you know, over the past five years it’s been a miracle in his life,” Sonnia Nevarez, Tony’s mother, said.

Tony Nevarez and his mom Sonnia have taken his American flag with them to every competition since 2016, filling it with memories and signatures. Sadly, Tony’s mom says on their way from Isleta Casino to the Ty Murray Invitational at The Pit earlier this month, the flag blew out of their truck.

“We won’t be able to replace it or get those signatures back, and it’s just a huge loss for him. He’s really sad about it,” his mother said.

If you find Tony’s flag blowing around town, you can contact his mom at Sonni.Nevarez@vca.com.