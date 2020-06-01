LIVE BLOG: El Paso protest planned at EPPD headquarters

El Paso Police announced road closures ahead of Sunday night’s anticipated protest at El Paso Police Headquarters in Central El Paso. The protest is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Memorial Park with a march to EPPD headquarters around 6:45 p.m.

Follow our live blog below through Sunday’s planned protest:

6 p.m. –

Crowd gathering at Memorial Park for #GeorgeFloyd protest.



Protestors plan to walk from here to EPPD Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/6Hb8XxSCpz — Shelby Kapp KTSM (@KappKtsm) May 31, 2020

5:50 p.m. – Protesters tell KTSM they’re wanting to be an example of communities coming together

El Paso brothers arrive to #GeorgeFloyd protest with PPE.



“El Paso has been a strong and united community. We were just victim of a shooting last yea. I feel if we can show how different communities come together, we can bring a better future for our society.” Esteban Loera pic.twitter.com/ztNkaIPBGM — Shelby Kapp KTSM (@KappKtsm) May 31, 2020

5:14 p.m. – Protesters begin arriving at Memorial Park; protest scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

People are now arriving at Memorial Park for a #GeorgeFloyd protest.

Protestors plan to march from the park to EPPD Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/9RWCuNWzxV — Shelby Kapp KTSM (@KappKtsm) May 31, 2020

5 p.m. – KTSM looks ahead to Sunday night’s protest

4:20 p.m. EPPD announce the closure of Raynor Street in front of police headquarters.