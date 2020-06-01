LIVE BLOG: El Paso protest planned at EPPD headquarters

News

by: KTSM Report and Andra Litton

Posted: / Updated:

El Paso Police announced road closures ahead of Sunday night’s anticipated protest at El Paso Police Headquarters in Central El Paso. The protest is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Memorial Park with a march to EPPD headquarters around 6:45 p.m.

Follow our live blog below through Sunday’s planned protest:

6 p.m. –

5:50 p.m. – Protesters tell KTSM they’re wanting to be an example of communities coming together

5:14 p.m. – Protesters begin arriving at Memorial Park; protest scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

5 p.m. – KTSM looks ahead to Sunday night’s protest

4:20 p.m. EPPD announce the closure of Raynor Street in front of police headquarters.

