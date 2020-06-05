Live Now
LIVE: ‘Rocky Mountain Recovery’ virtual town hall with Gov. Polis, state leaders

Watch: ‘Rocky Mountain Recovery’ virtual town hall with Gov. Polis, state leaders

News
Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday night, Gov. Jared Polis, members of the state’s Congressional delegation, and other state and local officials and policy experts took part in a virtual statewide town hall meeting, “Rocky Mountain Recovery.”

You can watch a replay of the full hour that was broadcast on five Nexstar Broadcasting stations serving the state: KDVR (FOX) and KWGN (CW) in Denver, KREZ (CBS) in Durango, KXRM (FOX21) in Colorado Springs, and KREX (CBS) in Grand Junction.

Along with Polis, the town hall featured U.S. Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO); U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO); U.S. Representative Joe Neguse (D-2); U.S. Representative Scott Tipton (R-3); U.S. Representative Jason Crow (D-6); Susana Cordova, Denver Public Schools Superintendent; Jack Strauss, Professor of Finance at Daniels College of Business; and Dr. Stephen Cobb, Denver Chief Medical Officer, Centura Health who addressed the response to the coronavirus pandemic and took questions from viewers. Due to restrictions on large gatherings, all of the guests remotely joined the broadcast and livestream.

The town hall was hosted from the FOX31 and Channel 2 studios in Denver by anchors Jeremy Hubbard and Aristea Brady, bringing together millions of viewers across the entire state of Colorado.

The event covered the latest developments in the pandemic as well as the current state of the coronavirus in Colorado, unemployment, the phased reopening of the state, business recovery and education.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss