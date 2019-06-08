Like-new musical instruments for sale to benefit Rio Rancho Schools

The public can now benefit from a New Mexico school district’s six-figure collection of instruments from a national non-profit to promote musical education.

Now that the school year is over, several of the high-end pianos and orchestral instruments are going up for sale at a discounted price.

“Music should be a right for every child to be able to participate in,” Rockley Family Foundation Director Tobin Rockley said.

The foundation started that mission in the state last year by bringing its music education initiative to Rio Rancho Public Schools.

“The foundation approached us early in the year and outfitted a piano lab here at Rio Rancho High School, and supplied teaching pianos for a lot of our faculty in the district,” RRPS Executive Director of Fine Arts Kurt Schmidt stated.

RRPS is now among the foundation’s dozens of partnerships offering instrument donations to school districts and universities across the country.

“We look for schools in districts that we feel are up and coming and ones that value music education,” Rockley explained.

A sea of donated, like-new grand pianos, baby grand pianos, digital pianos, violins, and other assorted instruments the district used for its music curriculum this past school year are going up for sale to the public Saturday, discounted from what the high-end makers sell them for, to benefit the school district.

“Having a bunch of instruments, which is basically, most are less than a year old with a full factory warranty, and quite discounted from brand-new retail and then 45 percent of that is a charitable contribution is pretty attractive for people to take advantage of,” Rockley said.

The profits will go back to the foundation, which will supply new pianos to RRPS every year for years to come.

“The electronic pianos, especially, the technology changes every few years, so the fact that we can get new pianos every year and stay up with the technology is a real benefit to our students,” Schmidt said.

The foundation said in most cases, a large portion of the instrument purchases are considered a charitable contribution and is tax-deductible.

Saturday’s sale at RRHS is happening from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.