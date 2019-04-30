Lawn mowing app ‘GreenPal’ comes to Albuquerque

Are you looking for someone to mow your lawn? Well, there is an app for that. The app is called GreenPal.

It connects people with local, pre-screened lawn care workers. Homeowners select who they want to work with based on a vendor’s ratings, review and price.

“if you needed your lawn mowed, I go out and service it, take one picture of the completed work, upload that through GreenPal, that will go to the homeowner for approval. and once the homeowner approves it, I get paid,” said Gene Caballero, GreenPal co-founder.

The app’s co-founder also says the company will start in Albuquerque and hopefully expand to other parts of the state. The price is based on how tall your grass is and how often you want your lawn mowed.

