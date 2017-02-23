Lawmakers look to re-write, clarify child abuse laws

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A trio of lawmakers are looking to re-write New Mexico’s current child abuse statute, saying it lacks clarity for the different kinds of child abuse.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Antonio Maestas, Rep. Gail Chasey and Rep. Javier Martinez — all Democrats from Albuquerque.

The measure, Rep. Chasey says, would clarify between the different types of child abuse: abandonment, reckless abuse and intentional abuse.

Rep. Chasey says these are very different types of child abuse, but the current law does not support that. For that reason, the New Mexico child abuse statute has been heavily challenged in court, along with many appeals of convictions filed.

“Let’s just say…you have your ladder, you’re taking down your Christmas ornaments, the kid jumps up on the ladder when you’re not watching and he breaks his arm,” she said. “That’s a very different case than if you throw the child against the wall and the child breaks his arm.”

Rep. Chasey says the bill, if passed, would make each of these different crimes and their accompanying punishments clear to judges and prosecutors.

She hopes this bill would put a greater focus on the worst cases — intentional child abuse.

Because the measure simply clarifies the law, she believes it will get bipartisan support. The bill does not look to increase the penalties in any way, she says.

Other lawmakers, like Rep. Sarah Maestas Barnes, are trying to pass legislation to increase child abuse penalties. Rep. Maestas Barnes wants those who intentionally abuse a child resulting in death to go to prison for life — regardless of the child’s age.

As the law stands now, a loophole only sends those who intentionally abuse a child younger than 13 to prison when the abuse results in death.