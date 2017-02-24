Lawmaker’s idea would force drivers to yield to city buses

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the law to stop for loading and unloading school buses. Now, one legislator wants drivers to yield to transit buses as they merge back into traffic.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Bobby Gonzales, D-Ranchos de Taos, who is a long-time New Mexico lawmaker.

Rep. Gonzales’ bill suggests adding illuminating, triangular yield signs to the back left side of transit buses. When that bus begins merging back into traffic from a bus stop, the sign will light up and drivers will have to, by law, give the bus the right of way.

“It’s a safety thing,” Rep. Gonzales said. “Safety for the vehicles behind the bus and also the safety for the bus as they try to merge back into the lane to travel, to continue.”

Although Rep. Gonzales is from Northern New Mexico, he said central New Mexico — namely Albuquerque — is where he’s seen the most near-crashes when impatient drivers zoom around buses.

If his bill passes, it would be a misdemeanor crime not to yield with a fine of $25.

Right now, drivers already traveling in a lane have right of way to vehicles trying to merge into traffic. So, some of the push back this bill has received, Rep. Gonzales said, is getting drivers used to the new law.

The bill currently does not clarify if the yield law would be implemented statewide, or if counties and cities opt-in. Rep. Gonzales said that should be worked out in committee.