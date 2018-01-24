Lawmakers hope to restore funding to New Mexico Special Olympics

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – During the state’s budget crisis, the New Mexico Special Olympics took a hit when nearly $500,000 in funding was axed. Now, several lawmakers want to reverse that.

One of the major repercussions of this loss in funding is the New Mexico Special Olympics won’t be going to the national games this year.

Sen. Michael Padilla, along with Sen. Mary Kay Papen and Sen. Peter Wirth, are looking to restore $300,000 to the Special Olympics.

New Mexico Special Olympics says it had to make tough decisions after the funding was cut. The group raised state competition fees and eliminated some meals, along with choosing not to send athletes to the national games this July.

Contrary to popular belief, the Special Olympics isn’t just about athletics. It’s about health and education as well, which is part of the reason Sen. Padilla (D-Albuquerque) is so passionate about restoring funding.

“This organization touches over 3,000 athletes during the year and over 6,000 volunteers that participate in the various programs the Special Olympics New Mexico offers, and so as a result these are our friends, our neighbors and our family, and we need to turn this around immediately,” Sen. Padilla said.

The bill has passed one committee and is headed to Senate Finance next. The Special Olympics says it’s optimistic, but clarified that even if the bill passes it’s still out $160,000. The group is trying to raise that remaining amount.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the Department of Health for comment because it determines the funding for Special Olympics New Mexico. The DOH issued the following statement:

Connecting New Mexicans with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) with services and supports that help them participate as active members of their communities is critical to the work we do and among our top priorities. As you know, the Department’s funding is determined by the Legislature. The New Mexico Department of Health is continually looking at all contracts to determine how we can best provide a large range of critical safety net services and programs that have evidence-based, positive impacts for vulnerable families statewide. We remain committed to ensuring that the rights and dignity of all New Mexicans with intellectual and developmental disabilities are fully realized, and are focused on improving their independence and quality of life.

