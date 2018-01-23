Lawmaker eyeing $50M in GO bond money for state road projects

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state lawmaker wants New Mexicans to decide if nearly $50 million in GO bond money should be divided among the state’s six DOT districts to improve state roads.

Typically during an election year, voters decide if the state’s GO bond money will go toward three things: libraries, higher education institutes and senior centers.

Now, Sen. Carlos Cisneros (D-Questa) wants to put forth an option on the table: improving the state’s highways.

Sen. Cisneros is sponsoring Senate Bill 94. He believes that of the $116 million in bond money available this year, $49 million should go toward the Department of Transportation.

Should it pass both chambers and get a green light from the governor, it would ultimately be a decision up to voters when they hit the polls in November.

He says the state’s road tax and federal funding just aren’t cutting it.

“I believe very strongly that there is definite support for road construction, repair and maintenance across New Mexico. Certainly, we have a great deal of need that we haven’t been able to meet,” he said.

The six DOT districts, Sen. Cisneros said, would get an equal share of the dollars and then get to decide, individually, how to spend the money.

During a Legislative Finance Committee meeting recently, he said the DOT produced a rough draft list of projects to be tackled.

KRQE News 13’s inquiry to the DOT for more information on the possible projects of interest yielded no clarification by news time.

