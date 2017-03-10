Lawmaker attempts to override governor’s veto of bill protecting time off for teachers

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state senator is giving Gov. Susana Martinez an ultimatum–either work with him or face a potential veto override by lawmakers.

This comes after the governor vetoed a bill that would allow teachers to use all of their sick leave without being penalized on their evaluations.

Friday morning, Sen. Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho, made a motion to begin the process to override the governor’s veto pen.

The previous day, Gov. Martinez vetoed House Bill 241—nicknamed the “Teachers Are Humans, Too” bill. It would allow teachers to take all of their 10 days of contractual sick time without being penalized on their evaluations.

Right now, teachers get points deducted if they’re out more than three days.

“I don’t think that there is a teacher that will be surprised. We have never had support from this governor, and this just seals the deal,” said Ellen Bernstein of the Albuquerque Teachers Federation.

Sen. Brandt and the other sponsors of this bill, who from both chambers and both sides of the aisle, say teachers have earned and deserve that time off.

“It’s repulsive to me that we would try to save $3.5 million on the backs and health of our teachers,” Sen. Brandt said.

The governor’s veto message claimed teacher absences are down significantly since 2012 and that districts can’t afford to pay more substitutes.

The Governor’s Office tells KRQE News 13 this isn’t the first time legislators have tried to override a veto under her, but that no other attempt has ever been successful.

Sen. Brandt says he’s giving the governor a chance to compromise, likely in the form of adding the contents of this bill to another piece of legislation.

“I’m in direct contact with the Governor’s Office, I’m in direct contact with the Secretary of Education, Secretary Skandera, trying to work out some kind of agreement,” he said.

If that agreement can’t be reached, Sen. Brandt promises to attempt getting a two-thirds vote out of the Senate to override the veto.

Can it be done? Not if Senate Republicans vote along party lines. However, Senate Minority Leader Stuart Ingle, R-Clovis, says senators are not told how to vote.

“Every member here has one vote, and every member can decide how he wants to vote for his district and that’s how our caucus is run,” Sen. Ingle said.

For this reason, Sen. Brandt says he is hopeful that he can get the votes he needs in the Senate.

Still, it takes a two-thirds vote in both chambers–meaning a representative in the House would also have to motion to begin the override process.

The House Republicans, unlike the Senate Republicans, do say they plan to vote as a group, if it comes to that.

“I think some members of our caucus had hoped for a different outcome, but certainly we all respect the governor’s prerogative,” said House Minority Leader Rep. Nate Gentry, R-Albuquerque.

KRQE News 13 has reached out the Governor’s Office to see if she would be willing to work on a compromise, but have not heard back.