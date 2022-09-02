ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn is introducing legislation that will take a huge financial burden off vendors at farmers’ markets across the city. Under current city law, food and producer vendors are required to pay a $25 fee and get a permit for each market they attend. This includes the Downtown Growers Market, the Railyards Market, and the Mile High Market in northeast Albuquerque.

This year, the city still required vendors to ask for a permit for every market they attended. However, they were only required to pay the fee twice and capped it at $50. The ordinance being introduced by Councilor Fiebelkorn would require the vendor to pay one $50 fee and get one permit for the entire year.

“So what if a vendor wants to participate in the Mile High Farmers Market and then the next week they want to go Downtown and then the next week they want to go to the Railyards? There’s no reason they should be applying each time. They should have a year-long permit that lets them sell their goods without all that red tape,” said Councilor Fiebelkorn.

This applies to the larger vendors that attend the markets. Fiebelkorn is introducing the ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting.