News Alert
New Mexico State Fair canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Woman convicted of kidnapping sentenced to 30 years

Latest News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman who pled guilty to kidnapping an Albuquerque man, who later turned up dead in a shallow grave, will spend 30 years behind bars.

Mariah Ferry was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to abducting and beating the two men. In 2017, Ferry, Chase Smotherman, and Jose Torrez were accused of abducting Jon Soyka and another man, after the men broke into Smotherman’s home stealing marijuana and cash.

Soyka’s body was later found in a shallow grave just outside the city. The sentence is ten short of 40 years the U.S. attorney was asking for.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss