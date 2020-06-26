Woman convicted of kidnapping sentenced to 30 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman who pled guilty to kidnapping an Albuquerque man, who later turned up dead in a shallow grave, will spend 30 years behind bars.

Mariah Ferry was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to abducting and beating the two men. In 2017, Ferry, Chase Smotherman, and Jose Torrez were accused of abducting Jon Soyka and another man, after the men broke into Smotherman’s home stealing marijuana and cash.

Soyka’s body was later found in a shallow grave just outside the city. The sentence is ten short of 40 years the U.S. attorney was asking for.