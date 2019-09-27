Wheelchair-bound woman denied Trump rally parking claims discrimination

RIO RANCHO, NM (KRQE) – One woman in a wheelchair said she and many others were forced to push themselves up a very long road and uphill to get to President Donald Trump’s September Rio Rancho campaign rally.

Now, she and her family are blasting the city online, claiming discrimination.

The family is claiming the city should have been more accommodating to handicapped people, but the city said it wouldn’t have done anything differently.

Debra Brucker, who is in a wheelchair, said she and her son were among those turned away from the rally on Sept. 16 once the parking lots reached capacity at Santa Ana Star Center.

“It was well over a mile, probably closer to a mile and a half, before we could find somewhere on the street to park,” Brucker said.

She and her son posted a YouTube video showing other handicapped and even older people who were also turned away and forced to travel far distances to get to the rally.

“Did you try to make the walk up there?” Brucker is heard asking in the video.

“We did the walk up there… It’s a ways,” one man replied.

City officials on Friday said that while they sympathize with people who didn’t get parking, they notified the public days in advance that spots would be limited. There were about 3,500 parking spots available and they had two lots dedicated to handicapped parking.

They also considered using Park and Ride for the event, but decided it would just add to the traffic mess.