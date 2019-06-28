Westside Summerfest moving to Ventana Ranch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Westside Summerfest is getting a new home. The event will be moving from Cottonwood Mall to Ventana Ranch Community Park. The city says this is because Starship featuring Mickey Thomas is headlining and they are anticipating a big crowd and need more space.

Last month, KRQE News 13 obtained emails showing the city looked into holding Summerfest at Cottonwood mall. However, three businesses located in front of some of the biggest parking lots turned the city down saying it’s bad for business.

Westside Summerfest is Saturday, August 17.

