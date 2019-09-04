UNM opens permanent, on-campus Lobo Food Pantry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A permanent Lobo Food Pantry will make it easier for students at the University of New Mexico to make ends meet. The permanent location at the Advisement and Enrichment Center is an expansion of the mobile Lobo Food Pantry that operates out of UNM’s south lot.

The campus pantry will be open Mondays from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Anyone with a student ID can use the pantry, which will include food, personal care products, diapers and baby formula.

“If you’re thinking about what you’re going to put your money towards, is it rent or groceries, we’re going to try to help you out by not having to think about what that is,” Lisa Lindquist, Director of the Lobo Respect Advocacy Center, said.

