UNM making strides in improving campus safety

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is working to make its campus safer.

Tuesday, President Stokes told regents that they’ve secured money for six new officers, four of which have already been hired and two are in the process. They’ve also added three more campus security officers, which used to be student patrol positions, and installed 80 security cameras over the last year.

The Dean of Students is also working more closely with UNM Police to align resources and programs. This comes after students expressed concerns about not only thefts on campus, but their personal safety as well.