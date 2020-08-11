Universities including UNM are adjusting to new Title IX regulations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Universities including the University of New Mexico are adjusting to new Title IX rules. Title IX requires gender equality in publicly-funded education. The new rules which go into effect on Friday include a more specific definition of sexual harassment, requiring universities to investigate every complaint.

According to UNM Newsroom, this is the first time in 19 years the Federal law has changed regarding Title IX. In the past, these regulations have been guidelines, but are now legally enforceable.

UNM will hold a town hall on the changes on Aug. 21, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. People can send questions to oeounm@unm.edu with subject line “T.IX Town Hall Question” or register for the Zoom town hall meeting.