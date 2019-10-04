Two Tribal officials honored for their military service

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sen. Tom Udall honored two tribal officials for their military service.

Pueblo Council chairman E. Paul Torres and and former Isleta councilman Diego Lujan received replacement medals during a ceremony Friday morning.

Torres had asked for the senator’s help in getting his discharge documents, and his office was able to lend a hand.

“For Vietnam veterans, they weren’t treated well when they came home, and so it’s particularly moving to come together and tell them we honor them,” Sen. Udall said.

Both Vietnam veterans, Torres served in the Navy from 1968 to 1972, while Lujan was in the Air Force from 1969 to 1972.