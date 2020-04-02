Two sisters make plea to Navajo Nation

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – An 11-year-old baker who has a huge following is trying to help her neighbors in the Navajo Nation.
Jojo Ramon and her sister made videos on social media after a surge of COVID-19 cases on the Navajo Nation this week. She’s hoping to catch a lot of attention because she has a huge following.
