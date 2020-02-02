Tucson man sentenced for mailing threatening letters to NM police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Arizona man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for sending letters threatening to kill police officers in New Mexico, but he’s already served that time behind bars while his case was pending.

On Friday, a Federal Albuquerque Judge sentenced 52-year-old Brian Clayton Charles of Tucson for five counts of mailing threatening communication while granting him credit for 18 months in custody. In September, Charles pleaded not guilty to sending the letters to APD back in 2016.

