Topgolf Swing Suite comes to Ruidoso

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Topgolf is still months away from opening in Albuquerque but you can still experience it in a different way.

A Topgolf suite will open this weekend at the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino in Ruidoso. It offers simulator bays where guests can take part in a variety of games that you would find at a traditional Topgolf location.

A location in Albuquerque off I-25 and Montano is currently under construction and expected to open later this summer.

