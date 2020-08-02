Three teens killed in Santa Fe over summer

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The shooting death of J.B. White marks the third teenage homicide in the Santa Fe area this summer.
In early June, Matthias Hutt was arrested for first-degree murder. He told police he was on acid when he stabbed his 17-year-old friend Aiko Perez. In mid-July, Capital High School student Ivan Perez was shot and killed. Mario Guizar-Anchondo was arrested in that case.
