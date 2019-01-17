Thousands of mail-in APS election ballots yet to be sent

If you haven’t received your ballot for Albuquerque Public School’s special mail-in election, the county says thousands still need to be sent out this week.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, Bernalillo County officials say 67,000 ballots still need to be mailed out to voters.

The Bernalillo County Clerk’s office is planning on getting those out by Friday.

Those who don’t get a mail-in ballot can call the county clerk’s office.

Voters are being asked to check “yes” or “no” on a bond mill levy package that would help pay for more than $1 billion in school improvements over the next six years.

All of the ballots must be mailed back to be counted by 7 p.m. on February 5.