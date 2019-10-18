Thief caught on camera taking money from donation jar

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico store trying to raise money for a battered woman’s shelter learned the hard way, not everyone has a good heart. Their camera was rolling as a crook decided to help himself to it, all with an elderly employee just a few feet away.

A thief walked into the Ancient of Days, a rock and fossil store on North Main Street in Roswell on October 2. Security camera video shows the crook walk into the store and head to the counter. He spills water on the counter and the elderly clerk goes in the back to grab something to help clean it up.

The thief unscrews the top of the donation jar for the Battered Women’s Shelter, but the clerk comes back before he can grab the cash. She then turns her back to the crook, and he reaches in and steals $20.

“I am very upset about it. I mean, we absorb when someone steals from the store, we have to absorb the cost. But in the case of this, the people who are unfortunate are suffering from the loss of it. That bothers me.” said Donald James.

The rock store has had the donation jar for the Roswell Adult Refuge for three years now. This is the first time anyone has stolen money from the jar. The owner is angry that someone would not only take advantage of his mother, but also steal from the less fortunate.

“Any help we can of identifying this individual, we are fully intending to prosecute,” said Donald.

The owner hopes someone will be able to identify the crook in the video, or he feels bad for what he did that he comes forward.